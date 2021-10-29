UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.66% of Roper Technologies worth $326,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $487.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,066. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $469.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

