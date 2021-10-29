UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,987,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675,666 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.45% of NIO worth $371,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 56.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,782 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at $6,942,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,584,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 2.53. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.23.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

