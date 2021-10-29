UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,144,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,260 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Anthem worth $436,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 59.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $432.47. 5,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,878. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.01 and a 1-year high of $439.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $376.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.95.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

