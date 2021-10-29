UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 11,756 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,756 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $347,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 32.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $848.00 to $665.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $818.29.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $26.73 on Friday, reaching $679.54. 27,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,382. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $573.10 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $764.02 and a 200-day moving average of $717.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.66 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

