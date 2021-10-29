UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,034,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,154 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $481,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,565,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $952,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in JD.com by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in JD.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JD. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. DZ Bank cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.46. 34,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,160,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average of $74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

