UBS Group Analysts Give WPP (LON:WPP) a GBX 1,190 Price Target

WPP (LON:WPP) has been given a GBX 1,190 ($15.55) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price objective on WPP in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Shore Capital upgraded WPP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,330 ($17.38) price objective on WPP in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,157.56 ($15.12).

Get WPP alerts:

WPP stock opened at GBX 1,051.82 ($13.74) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The company has a market capitalization of £12.45 billion and a PE ratio of 25.67. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 597.60 ($7.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,067 ($13.94). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 984.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 975.93.

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.