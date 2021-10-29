UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Downgraded by DZ Bank

DZ Bank cut shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have CHF 18 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price target on UBS Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.98.

Get UBS Group alerts:

NYSE:UBS opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. UBS Group’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 125.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.