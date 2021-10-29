UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

UBS Group stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in UBS Group by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 1,443.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in UBS Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

