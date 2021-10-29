UBS Group Reiterates €111.00 Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

UBS Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €105.31 ($123.90).

Shares of DG opened at €91.67 ($107.85) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €90.22 and its 200 day moving average price is €91.20. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

