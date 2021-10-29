UBS Group Upgrades Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $51.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $57.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,810,419. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 77.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 122,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 31,504 shares during the period. First American Bank increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 56,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.