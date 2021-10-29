UChain (UCN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,715.00

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last seven days, UChain has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. UChain has a market cap of $54,080.19 and approximately $1,715.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00050092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.54 or 0.00230142 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00098534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About UChain

UChain (CRYPTO:UCN) is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official website is uchain.world

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

UChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

