UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 20.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 324.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in UDR by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in UDR by 8.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 453,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,887,000 after purchasing an additional 35,469 shares during the last quarter.

UDR stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,125.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $1,109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 129,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,387,750 over the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

