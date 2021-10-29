UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.52-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. UDR also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.820-$1.840 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UDR. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research raised UDR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $55.38. The company had a trading volume of 98,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,034. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,111.42, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In related news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $1,109,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 129,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,387,750 in the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

