Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $590-630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $543.42 million.Ultra Clean also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.120-$1.290 EPS.

UCTT stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.62. 7,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.50.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ultra Clean stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,505 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Ultra Clean worth $12,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

