Ultra One Day Volume Reaches $4.88 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $179.87 million and $4.88 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,831.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $589.96 or 0.00954142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.63 or 0.00264636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.01 or 0.00250689 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00016796 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000930 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011524 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00031571 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002905 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,785,230 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars.

