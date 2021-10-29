UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $104.98 and last traded at $104.55, with a volume of 190989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.73.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.80 and a 200-day moving average of $93.69.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $205,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock worth $877,738 over the last ninety days. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

