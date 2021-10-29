Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unicharm Corporation primarily manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household and pet care products. The Product portfolio includes Baby products which consist of Diapers, Swimming pants, Baby Wipes and Wet tissues. Feminine hygiene product consists of Napkins, Tampons, underwear and feminine care products. Household product comprises cleaning sheets, wet tissues, cosmetic puffs, anti-per spirant product and paper towel. Urinary Products includes Gentle Skin type, Pantiliner type and Incontinence Pants. It also consist mask and nursing care products. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, North America, Middle East and Africa and Oceania. Unicharm Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Unicharm stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.07. Unicharm has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $10.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Unicharm had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unicharm will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

