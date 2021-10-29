Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Reaches Market Cap of $19.85 Million (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for about $0.0794 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $19.85 million and approximately $111,523.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00070162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00071631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00095478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,985.96 or 1.00249233 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.55 or 0.06995660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00021407 BTC.

About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

