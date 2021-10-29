United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Gap Down to $21.14

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.14, but opened at $20.41. United Fire Group shares last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 71 shares trading hands.

UFCS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $510.63 million, a P/E ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $244.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is presently -20.83%.

In other news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $143,767.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,222.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George D. Milligan acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,515.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 8,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 99,614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

