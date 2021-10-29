United Services Automobile Association Acquires 51,830 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,830 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PREF opened at $20.53 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52-week low of $98.13 and a 52-week high of $101.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75.

