United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of X traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.39. 70,020,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,256,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on X. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

