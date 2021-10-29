United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

UUGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UUGRY opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average of $28.46.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

