Unity Software (NYSE:U) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $148.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.61 and a 200-day moving average of $111.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion and a PE ratio of -67.30. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 5,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $762,875.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,505,675.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,234,065 shares of company stock valued at $152,352,803 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Resolute Partners Group raised its holdings in Unity Software by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,967 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,092,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after acquiring an additional 700,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Unity Software by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,923 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,792 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

