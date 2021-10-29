Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Univest Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.82. 286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Univest Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 270.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Univest Financial worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

