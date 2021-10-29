Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.
LON:SHED opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.32) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 164.96. Urban Logistics REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 134.80 ($1.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 183 ($2.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.35. The company has a market cap of £576.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09.
Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile
Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.