Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2021

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

LON:SHED opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.32) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 164.96. Urban Logistics REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 134.80 ($1.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 183 ($2.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.35. The company has a market cap of £576.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09.

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.