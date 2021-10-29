US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $4.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.33.

NYSE PXD opened at $189.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $196.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,706 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $345,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,826 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,971,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $541,146,000 after buying an additional 639,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

