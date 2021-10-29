USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USA Truck had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of USAK traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.26. 1,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,322. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. USA Truck has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $171.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Cowen raised their price target on USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in USA Truck by 66,335.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in USA Truck by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

