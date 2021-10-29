Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,162,000 after buying an additional 88,334 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CW opened at $129.01 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $83.04 and a twelve month high of $134.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.