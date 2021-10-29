Utah Retirement Systems Grows Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,357,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 36,169 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,630,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,245,000 after acquiring an additional 129,286 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 1,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Huntsman by 364.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $31.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.