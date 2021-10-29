Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,000 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Genpact were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,902,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after buying an additional 336,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,636,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,365,000 after buying an additional 5,228,091 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,048,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,217,000 after buying an additional 131,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Genpact by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after buying an additional 2,139,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Genpact by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,729,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,679,000 after buying an additional 140,137 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on G. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of G opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.60. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.