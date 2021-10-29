Utah Retirement Systems Sells 400 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Post were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 849.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Post by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,373,000 after acquiring an additional 82,725 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 19,919.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 936,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Post by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,503,000 after purchasing an additional 103,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,247,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Post has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.
Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $101.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.12 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91.
Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.
Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.