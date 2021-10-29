Utrust Achieves Market Cap of $173.74 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $173.74 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00050070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.54 or 0.00248896 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00098805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

