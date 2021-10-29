Uxin Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 29,839 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,068% compared to the typical volume of 2,554 call options.

Uxin stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. Uxin has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $863.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13.

Get Uxin alerts:

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UXIN. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the first quarter worth about $9,445,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Uxin during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Uxin by 18.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,987,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,530 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Uxin during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,479,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Uxin during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uxin

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.