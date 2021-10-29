Uxin Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 29,839 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,068% compared to the typical volume of 2,554 call options.
Uxin stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. Uxin has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $863.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter.
About Uxin
Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Recommended Story: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.