Validity (VAL) Price Tops $7.45 on Exchanges

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Validity coin can now be purchased for about $7.45 or 0.00011866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a total market cap of $33.02 million and $1.21 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.60 or 0.00634483 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,429,665 coins and its circulating supply is 4,429,116 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

