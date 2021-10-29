Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

VLY traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.26. 146,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,681. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

VLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valley National Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,791 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Valley National Bancorp worth $26,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

