Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 101,579 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,351,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.40% of Inogen worth $153,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Inogen in the second quarter worth $294,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Inogen by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Inogen by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 9.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inogen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

In related news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $413,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $112,221.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,084.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INGN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $39.53 on Friday. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.81 million, a PE ratio of -329.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.74.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.