Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 115,878 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,975,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.79% of Palomar worth $149,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

PLMR stock opened at $88.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.79 and a beta of -0.28. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total value of $130,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,100 shares of company stock worth $4,770,725 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.