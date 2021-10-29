Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,653,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Universal worth $151,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Universal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Universal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $350.03 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.