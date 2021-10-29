Vanguard Group Inc. Has $164.59 Million Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,563,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $164,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after buying an additional 100,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,292,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 61.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 8.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 68,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 121.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 27,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. OTR Global restated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.58.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.82.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.