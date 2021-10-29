Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,183,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,633 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.37% of TTM Technologies worth $159,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at $371,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.03 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

