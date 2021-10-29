Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 52,025 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,826,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $156,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 148.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $44.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day moving average of $67.41. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

