Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 2.5% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $51,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after buying an additional 487,680 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,095,000 after buying an additional 25,486 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,952 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after acquiring an additional 240,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $430.65. 375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,332. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.57. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $294.79 and a 12 month high of $433.22.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

