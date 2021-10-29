Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,934,115 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 16.38% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,433,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,598,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139,270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,351,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,405,000 after buying an additional 1,160,867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,047,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,218,000 after buying an additional 1,181,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,777,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,732,000 after buying an additional 1,038,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,384,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,394,000 after buying an additional 823,608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,377. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $52.72 and a 12-month high of $54.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

