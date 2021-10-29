Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 87.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117,549 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $44,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,331,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,539,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 57,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 867,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,565. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.16 and its 200-day moving average is $102.88.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.