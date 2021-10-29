Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,901,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $361,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,720,000 after acquiring an additional 23,570 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 13,164 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 743.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 18,704 shares during the period. Finally, CAMG Solamere Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.26. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $52.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.874 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

