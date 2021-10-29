Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Down 85.7% in October

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vaso stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Vaso has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Vaso had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 80.89%. The company had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter.

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

