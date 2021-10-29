Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Gap Down to $17.21

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.21, but opened at $16.57. Vedanta shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 23,237 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 44.81%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This is an increase from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Vedanta by 53.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,140,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,900 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 132,018.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 889,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after buying an additional 888,486 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vedanta by 26.0% during the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,991,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,604,000 after purchasing an additional 617,475 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Vedanta by 40.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,021,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 295,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vedanta by 1,878.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 283,114 shares during the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vedanta Company Profile (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

