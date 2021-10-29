Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $48.26 and last traded at $48.30. Approximately 2,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 577,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.07.

Specifically, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $252,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,800. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 268.13 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.04.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 9.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 42.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,754,000 after purchasing an additional 308,948 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 22.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,471,000 after purchasing an additional 296,071 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

