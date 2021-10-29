Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.350-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,756,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,722,439. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.98. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $219.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.