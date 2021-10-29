Vertcoin Price Tops $0.47 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $29.46 million and approximately $271,695.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,823.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,426.23 or 0.07045521 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.51 or 0.00311213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $591.45 or 0.00941446 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00085654 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $270.38 or 0.00430376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.25 or 0.00264630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.71 or 0.00233527 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,425,372 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

